April 27 (Reuters) - Mediaset SpA

* Shares in Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster rise more than 2 percent in early trade outperforming the wider Milan market

* A Milan-based trader cites a Reuters report of contacts with Sky Italia, the Italian unit of Sky Plc, on a potential acquisition of Mediaset’s unprofitable pay-TV business Mediaset Premium. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)