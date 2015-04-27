FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Berlin Hyp prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond
April 27, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Berlin Hyp prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Berlin Hyp AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 5, 2022

Coupon 0.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.708

Yield 0.167 pct

Spread Minus 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swap, equivalent to 21.0bp

Over the 2022 DBR

Payment Date May 5, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ, JPMorgan, LBBW & UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Berlin

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Berlin

ISIN DE000BHY0GP5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

