April 28 (Reuters) - Safilo Group SpA :

* Said on Monday that it reported Q1 EBITDA of 31.4 million euros ($34.15 million) versus 35.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 net profit of 1.4 million euros versus 16.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 revenue of 324.3 million euros versus 293.2 million euros year ago

