BRIEF-Aedes net result swings to profit of 50.5 mln euros

April 28(Reuters) - Aedes SpA Ligure Lombarda per Imprese e Costruzioni :

* Reported yesterday full year 2014 net profit of 50.5 million euros ($54.93 million) versus loss of 22.2 million euros a year ago

* Full year EBITDA loss is 8.7 million euros versus loss of 5 million euros a year ago

* Full year revenue is 38 million euros versus 31.4 million euros a year ago

* Sees completion of increase in share capital by issuing new shares of overall value of 40 million euros (20 million euros guaranteed)

