April 28 (Reuters) - Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SAU :

* Said on Monday it had raised 337.2 million euros ($367.2 million) increasing by 50 percent its capital in accelerated bookbuilt offering

* Issue price of the shares was set at 12.25 euros per share (1 euro per share of nominal value and 11.25 euros per share of share premium)

