Stanchart CFO says bank keeping domicile options under review
April 28, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

Stanchart CFO says bank keeping domicile options under review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered said it is keeping the option of moving its headquarters out of Britain under review following the recent rise in the UK’s bank levy.

“It’s something we continue to keep under review, but there’s no change in our overall position on domicile,” Chief Financial Officer Andy Halford told reporters on Tuesday.

“The board reviews it from time to time and clearly the increase in the (bank levy) number this time is pretty significant,” Halford said. (Reporting by Steve Slater Matt Scuffham, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

