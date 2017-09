(Corrects headline to FY 2014 net loss shrinks to 2.1 million euros instead FY 2014 net loss shrinks to 1.9 million euros.)

April 28 (Reuters) - Banzai SpA :

* Said on Monday it reported FY EBITDA of 3.8 million euros ($4.13 million) versus 2.5 million euros year ago

* FY net loss of 2.1 million euros versus loss of 2.9 million euros year ago

* FY revenue of 185 million euros versus 153 million euros year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1EMhhE8

