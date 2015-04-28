New Issue- BNP Paribas prices 750 mln euro 2025 bond

April 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 7, 2025

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.961

Yield 0.379 pct

Spread Minus 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.5bp

Over the 0.50 pct 2025 DBR

Payment Date May 7, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, BayernLB, Nykredit, Mediobanca,

Societe Generale CIB & UBS

Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012716371

