April 28 (Reuters) - EVRY ASA :

* Nord-Trøndelag county chooses EVRY as IT-partner

* Deal has a total value of 30 million Norwegian crowns ($3.91 million) over two years with an option for doubling

Source text: bit.ly/1AaBf3U

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6750 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)