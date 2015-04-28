FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BNG prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond
April 28, 2015

April 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 07, 2025

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 98.649

Spread Minus 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps

Payment Date May 07, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, CS, GS & NATIXIS

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1227748214

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
