New Issue- BNG prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

April 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 07, 2025

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 98.649

Spread Minus 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps

Payment Date May 07, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, CS, GS & NATIXIS

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1227748214

