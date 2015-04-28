New Issue- NRW prices $500 mln 2025 bond

Apr 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date April 16,2025
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.587
Reoffer price 99.587
Reoffer yield 2.284 pct
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date May 7,2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML (B&D), CACIB & HSBC
Ratings Aa1(St)(Moody‘s), AA-(St)(S&P) &
AAA(St)(Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
