New Issue- Bank of India prices $750 mln 2020 bond

Apr 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Of India (Jersey Branch)

Bank Of India (BOIJE.UL)

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date May 06,2020

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.5740

Reoffer price 99.5740

Reoffer yield 3.218 pct

Payment Date May 06,2015

Lead Manager(s) CITI, HSBC & JPM

Ratings Baa3(Moody‘s) & BBB-(S&P)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

