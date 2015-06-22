FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fidelity says not to sell stake in Colt before Dec. 31 2016
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 22, 2015 / 6:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fidelity says not to sell stake in Colt before Dec. 31 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Colt Group Sa

* Statement regarding all cash final offer for Colt

* (“Colt”) not currently owned by fidelity ( “offer”)

* FMR LLC and FIL limited (together “Fidelity”) note recent press speculation regarding fidelity’s all cash final offer to acquire issued and to be issued share capital of Colt

* Fidelity would like to confirm certain statements made in its announcement relating to offer on 19 June 2015

* Offer price of 190 pence per share ( “offer price”) is final

* Offer price will not be increased under offer under any circumstances

* Fidelity has committed to holding its investment in Colt and not to sell or take any other steps to dispose of its Colt shares to any third party prior to 31 December 2016

* Commitment stands whether as a consequence of offer colt becomes a private company, or remains as a public listed company should offer lapse

* Fidelity will stand by these statements as if U.K. Takeover code applied and has not qualified either statement in any way Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.