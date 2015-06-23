FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SMT updates on acquisition of iAlbatros from Moncef Khanfir
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
June 23, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SMT updates on acquisition of iAlbatros from Moncef Khanfir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - SMT SA :

* Said on Monday that in accordance with planned changes in the company’s capital group the manner of acquisition of the company’s shares by Moncef Khanfir has changed

* SMT will acquire 107,000 shares of iAlbatros SA from Moncef Khanfir for total price of 12.5 million zlotys ($3.4 million)

* The transaction’s condition is acquisition of the company’s shares by Moncef Khanfir for 12.5 million zlotys

* As a result, SMT will not conduct a share buy-back program to re-sell shares to Moncef Khanfir

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.6989 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.