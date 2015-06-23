BRIEF-SMT updates on acquisition of iAlbatros from Moncef Khanfir

June 23 (Reuters) - SMT SA :
* Said on Monday that in accordance with planned changes in the company’s capital group the manner of acquisition of the company’s shares by Moncef Khanfir has changed
* SMT will acquire 107,000 shares of iAlbatros SA from Moncef Khanfir for total price of 12.5 million zlotys ($3.4 million)
* The transaction’s condition is acquisition of the company’s shares by Moncef Khanfir for 12.5 million zlotys
* As a result, SMT will not conduct a share buy-back program to re-sell shares to Moncef Khanfir
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 3.6989 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom