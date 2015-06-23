FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Telecom Plus : Up on FY outlook
#Hot Stocks
June 23, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Telecom Plus : Up on FY outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Telecom Plus shares up as much as 7.4 pct, briefly testing a 2-month high, after co reiterates current year adjusted pretax profit guidance and points to an increase in dividend

** British supplier of gas, phone, internet and electricity sees adjusted pretax profit of between 54 mln stg - 58 mln stg in the year to March 2016

** Analysts on average are expecting pretax profit of 54.85 mln stg with revenue of 744.65 mln stg, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

**“We are confident that we will deliver record revenues, profits, and earnings per share for the current year, and expect to increase our dividend by a further 15 pct to 46 pence per share.” CEO says

** Stock largest percentage gainer on the FTSE All Share Fixed Line Telecommunications Index and the FTSE All Share Telecommunication Index (Reuters Messaging: noor.hussain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

