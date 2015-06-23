BRIEF-Biocorp to launch IPO on Alternext Paris - Euronext

June 23 (Reuters) - Euronext:
* Biocorp to launch IPO on Alternext Paris
* Indicative price range: 7.87 - 10.63 euros per share
* Maximum number of shares offered within the Offering (before exercise of the extension option and over-allotment option): 864,865 new shares
* Extension option: a maximum number of 129,729 new shares
* Over-allotment option: a maximum number of 149,189 new shares
* Pricing date: July 7
* First trading date: July 10
