BRIEF-Biocorp to launch IPO on Alternext Paris - Euronext
#Healthcare
June 23, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biocorp to launch IPO on Alternext Paris - Euronext

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* Biocorp to launch IPO on Alternext Paris

* Indicative price range: 7.87 - 10.63 euros per share

* Maximum number of shares offered within the Offering (before exercise of the extension option and over-allotment option): 864,865 new shares

* Extension option: a maximum number of 129,729 new shares

* Over-allotment option: a maximum number of 149,189 new shares

* Pricing date: July 7

* First trading date: July 10

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
