BRIEF-Lucas Bols FY net profit excluding IPO costs rises to 3.8 mln euros
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
June 24, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lucas Bols FY net profit excluding IPO costs rises to 3.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Lucas Bols BV :

* FY operating profit (including IPO costs) 19.9 million euros ($22.3 million) versus 21.5 million previous year

* Operating profit of 22.1 million euros, up 7.7 percent at constant currency excluding IPO costs

* Lucas Bols reports full year organic operating profit growth of 7.7 pct

* Increase in FY net profit from 0.2 million euros to 3.8 million euros excluding IPO costs

* FY revenue 77.7 million euros versus 78.7 million euros year ago

* Foresees continued stabilization of the regional brands and growth of the global brands

* Lucas Bols proposes to pay no dividend for 2014/15

Source text: bit.ly/1fzxHVh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

