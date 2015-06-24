FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Erne Ventures offers Arrinera shares for warrants under Arrinera Automotive spin-off
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 24, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Erne Ventures offers Arrinera shares for warrants under Arrinera Automotive spin-off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects fifth bullet point to say that shareholders will have right to acquire in total no more than 50,000 shares instead of no less than 50,000 shares. The company corrected its own statement.)

June 24 (Reuters) - Erne Ventures SA :

* Said on Tuesday that under the plan of Arrinera Automotive debut on NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, offers to shareholders, who acquired series B warrants of Arrinera Automotive, acquisition of shares of Arrinera SA

* Arrinera SA is owner of Arrinera Automotive SA

* Each warrant of Arrinera Automotive will entitle to acquire 5 shares of Arrinera SA

* Erne Ventures will buy series B warrants of Arrinera Automotive at 1 zloty per warrant and subsequently for each bought warrant will sell 5 shares of Arrinera SA at 4.50 zloty per share

* Said that 24 investors who bought in 2012/2013 warrants of Arrinera Automotive will have right to acquire in total no more than 50,000 shares of Arrinera SA representing 1.19 percent stake

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.