BRIEF-Masmovil Ibercom places bonds for 27 mln euros
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 24, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Masmovil Ibercom places bonds for 27 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Said on Tuesday it had closed a placement of bonds for 27 million euros ($30 million) addressed to qualified institutional investors

* 16 institutional investors subscribed for 270 corporate senior bonds at a 100,000 euros nominal value each

* The issued bonds have a maturity of five years with the maturity date on June 30, 2020, and an annual coupon of 5.50 percent

* The bond issuance to contribute to financing of new growth opportunities

Source text: bit.ly/1GygRM6

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8924 euros Gdynia Newsroom

