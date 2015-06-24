BRIEF-BGE reaches agreement with creditors

June 24 (Reuters) - BGE SA w upadlosci ukladowej :

* Said on Tuesday that it came to an agreement with its creditors during a meeting held at Katowice Court

* Following the arrangements, its creditors will be divided into two groups

* The first group of all the creditors with liabilities not higher than 10,000 zlotys ($2,700) will be paid back their payments due within 30 days from the date the arrangements are validated by the court

* The second group of creditors with liabilities over 10,000 zlotys will have their payments due converted into the company’s new series F shares

* The second group will receive 1 series F share for every 2.5 zlotys of their liabilities within 30 days from the date the arrangements are validated by the court

* A court hearing to validate the arrangements is set for July 8

