BRIEF-BGE reaches agreement with creditors

June 24 (Reuters) - BGE SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Said on Tuesday that it came to an agreement with its creditors during a meeting held at Katowice Court
* Following the arrangements, its creditors will be divided into two groups
* The first group of all the creditors with liabilities not higher than 10,000 zlotys ($2,700) will be paid back their payments due within 30 days from the date the arrangements are validated by the court
* The second group of creditors with liabilities over 10,000 zlotys will have their payments due converted into the company’s new series F shares
* The second group will receive 1 series F share for every 2.5 zlotys of their liabilities within 30 days from the date the arrangements are validated by the court
* A court hearing to validate the arrangements is set for July 8
$1 = 3.7068 zlotys