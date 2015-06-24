FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RusHydro to present terms for recapitalization by July 1
#Financials
June 24, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RusHydro to present terms for recapitalization by July 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - RusHydro :

* By July 1 will present terms for recapitalization of up to 85 billion roubles ($1.57 billion) for the rescue of Energy Systems of East, RusHydro head Evgeny Dod told journalists on Wednesday

* Considers attracting VTB, Sberbank, Gazprombank in its capital

* Based on the nominal value of shares, the banks’ stake can reach up to 20 pct Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 54.1150 roubles) (Reported by Anastasia Lyrchikova, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)

