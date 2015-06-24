FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mondo TV Suisse signs co-production and distribution deal with XrisP Co
June 24, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mondo TV Suisse signs co-production and distribution deal with XrisP Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Mondo TV Suisse SA :

* Signs agreement for co-production and distribution of a TV series based on XrisP Co toy line Nori

* Co-production agreement envisages that XrisP participates to the production of the series also with a financial contribution of USD 2.9 million

* To receive as part of the agreement 50 pct of revenues derived from the TV series and merchandising, except in some territories in South-East Asia

* To receive as part of the agreement 20 pct of revenues derived from the toy line, except in some territories in South-East Asia

* Plans to complete series for distribution by April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

