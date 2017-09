June 25 (Reuters) - Sandpiper Digital Payments AG :

* Said on Wednesday FY 2014 net loss (Swiss GAAP FER) at 3.6 million euros ($4.03 million) (previous year: loss 0.4 million euros)

* In FY generated revenue in height of 2.9 million euros (previous year: 2.4 million euros)

