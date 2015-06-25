BRIEF-4Fun Media updates on rebranding and its possible impact on 2015 results

June 25 (Reuters) - 4Fun Media SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it updated its development strategy and sees higher costs than previously included in FY 2015 financial forecast
* Decided to raise expenditure for increase 4FUN brand recognition and rebrand all television channels owned to 4FUN as of June 25
* Sees expenditure related to rebranding of 2.5 million zlotys ($672,224) in 2015
* Said that mjuzik.tv will change its name to 4FUN HITS and TV DISCO to 4FUN FIT&DANCE
* Aims to create social media music television supported by 4FUN APP application
* Says that rebranding can influence realization of financial forecast in next quarters of 2015
$1 = 3.7190 zlotys