FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HubStyle changes business strategy, focuses on Sugarfree
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
June 25, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HubStyle changes business strategy, focuses on Sugarfree

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - HubStyle SA (former Grupa Nokaut SA) :

* Said on Wednesday that following acquisition of Sugarfree sp. z o.o. (formerly HubStyle sp. z o.o.) and sale of stake in Morizon, decided to update its business strategy

* Will concentrate on e-commerce, development of Sugarfree brand and online shop sugarfree.pl

* Plans to develop own fashion brands

* Will finance its new strategy using sale proceeds from sale of stake in Morizon and some of Nokaut.pl’s assets Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.