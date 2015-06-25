BUZZ-DS Smith: top UK mid-cap on Grupo Lantero buy

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

** British packaging co DS Smith top FTSE 250 riser & up c.4 pct as it agrees to buy Spanish company Grupo Lantero’s corrugated products business for about 190 mln euros

** Acquisition, which includes several operations in which DS Smith currently has a minority interest, will give it an about 10 pct market share in Spain

** DS Smith’s FY reported revenue fell 5 pct, mainly due to the impact of the weaker euro

** “Despite FX headwinds, we expect unchanged FY16 consensus estimates, with benefit of further volume growth and part year contribution of accretive 190m Grupo Lantero acquisition,” analysts at Jefferies write in a note (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

