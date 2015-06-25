FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novatis sells 25 pct in unit to Equimaxx as debt repayment
#Financials
June 25, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Novatis sells 25 pct in unit to Equimaxx as debt repayment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Novatis SA (in the process of changing name to SPAC I SA) :

* Said on Wednesday it signed an agreement to sell 3,374,119 shares representing 25 percent stake in Inkubator Technologiczny Silva SA (Silva) to Equimaxx LLC, for 4.89 million zlotys ($1.3 million)

* Consideration was paid as deduction of company’s debt towards Equimaxx

* Following transaction, company does not own directly any stake in Silva

* Additionally, its unit Novian Europe SA signed agreement to buy 2,121,062 shares representing 16.19 percent stake in Silva from Equimaxx

* Its unit Novian Polska SA signed agreement to buy 1,015,117 shares representing 7.75 percent stake in Silva from Equimaxx

* Its unit Novian Real Estate SA signed agreement to buy 237,940 shares representing 1.82 percent stake in Silva from Equimaxx

* Consideration for all transactions between company’s units and Equimaxx was paid as deduction of debts

* Following aforementioned transactions, company does not have any debts towards its units Novian Europe, Novian Polska and Novian Real Estate

$1 = 3.7221 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
