June 25 (Reuters) - Betacom SA :

* Signs in consortium with Ingrifo Sp. z o.o. Sp. K. a 12.9 million zloty ($3.5 million) gross contract with Polish state insurer ZUS for delivery of software and its maintenance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7359 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)