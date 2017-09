June 25 (Reuters) - Entrecampos Cuatro SOCIMI SA :

* Buys two commercial premises in Madrid for a total of 4.55 million euros ($5.10 million)

* Signs loan agreement with Bankia for 1.5 million euros, for 10 years and initial interest rate of 1.74 percent to partially finance the acquisition

Source text: bit.ly/1BOIhlx

Further company coverage: