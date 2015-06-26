BRIEF-Partners Group invests in AUD 450 mln wind farm development in Australia

June 26(Reuters) - Partners Group :
* Has invested into development of Ararat Wind Farm in Australia on behalf of its clients
* Partners Group is the largest shareholder in the 240MW project, which also counts Renewable Energy Systems (RES), General Electric, and OPTrust, a Canadian pension fund, as investors
* The project was originally developed by RES and has a total cost of 450 million Australian dollars ($347 million)
