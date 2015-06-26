FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Towergate - Q1 performance hit by restructuring
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Towergate - Q1 performance hit by restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Towergate

* Q1 performance adversely affected by group financial restructuring and significant change programme

* 8% decline in income year on year

* Operating margin of 14% affected by the challenging backdrop of the last 12 months

* The final part of the financial restructuring will see several, now economically inactive companies, including towergate partnership co limited, go into liquidation

* Long term five year partnership agreed with allianz totalling circa £770 million gross written premium Further company coverage: [TOWPAF.UL; TGATE.UL]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.