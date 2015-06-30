CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-MNI sells 7.9 mln of Hyperion shares for 31.6 mln zlotys

(Corrects number of shares sold and price both in headline and text to 7.9 mln from 4.5 mln and to 31.6 mln zlotys from 18 mln zlotys, accordingly. Also corrects the number of the undisclosed entities acquiring the shares to 4 from 3 in text. Company corrected its own statement.)

June 30 (Reuters) - MNI SA :

* Said on Thursday that following the acquisition of 17 million of Hyperion SA’s series F shares, it sold 7,900,000 of them for 31.6 million zlotys ($8.4 million)

* 4 undisclosed entities bought 7.9 mln of Hyperion’s shares for 4 zlotys per share

* Said that the acquisition of the series F shares is a short-term investment and the company intents to sell all of them

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: