BRIEF-HI Real board resolves reserved capital increase of 610,800 euros
Consumer Goods and Retail
June 26, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HI Real board resolves reserved capital increase of 610,800 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - HI Real SpA :

* Reported on Thursday that board of directors approved reserved capital increase of maximum 610,800 euros ($683,485.20), excluding option rights

* Plans to issue maximum of 17,000,000 new shares for a total consideration of 550,800 euros

* Newly issued shares to be subscribed entirely by Santa Marta Real Estate SpA by July 25

* The shares to be at price of 0.0324 euro per share

* The offer sees also free allotment of 4,000,000 warrants to be exercised from September 1, 2015 to July 31, 2018

* Each warrant gives right to subscribe 1 ordinary share at price of 0.015 euro. Capital increase in service to warrants to be 60,000 euros

* By subscribing to capital increase and exercising warrant rights Santa Marta Real Estate SpA will rise its stake in HI Real to 29.36 percent

$1 = 0.8937 euros Gdynia Newsroom

