FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Petrofac: falls on Deutsche downgrade
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 26, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Petrofac: falls on Deutsche downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Energy services company Petrofac down c.3 pct, one of the worst performers among UK mid-caps

** Deutsche Bank cuts TP to 875p; downgrades to “sell” from “hold”

** Analyst casts doubt on hopes that engineering and construction (E&C) is past the worse and co is entering a period of backlog-led profit growth.

** Brokerage revised its FY15-17E earnings forecasts to reflect lower E&C revenue growth assumptions

** Of the 18 analysts covering the company, 7 have a “hold” rating, 7 rate it a “buy”, 3 rate it a “sell” while 1 recommend it a “strong buy” (Reuters Messaging: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.