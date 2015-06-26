FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Trinity Mirror: down on H1 revenue warning
June 26, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Trinity Mirror: down on H1 revenue warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror down c.5 pct, one of the top percentage losers on the LSE

** Sees an 11 pct drop in H1 revenue as print advertising markets continued to remain challenging

** Cost saving target has been increased to 20 mln stg from 10 mln stg

** Barclays cuts TP to 160p from 185p, saying more savings implies more risks for future progress

** Trinity Mirror, which owns the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror titles, has been embroiled in the high-profile celebrity phone-hacking scandal (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

