BUZZ-Trinity Mirror: down on H1 revenue warning

** British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror down c.5 pct, one of the top percentage losers on the LSE

** Sees an 11 pct drop in H1 revenue as print advertising markets continued to remain challenging

** Cost saving target has been increased to 20 mln stg from 10 mln stg

** Barclays cuts TP to 160p from 185p, saying more savings implies more risks for future progress

** Trinity Mirror, which owns the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror titles, has been embroiled in the high-profile celebrity phone-hacking scandal (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)