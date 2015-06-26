FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hubstyle announces changes in shareholding structure
June 26, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hubstyle announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Hubstyle SA (formerly Grupa Nokaut SA) :

* Said on Thursday that Wojciech Czernecki acquired 518,124 of the company’s shares for 1.24 zloty each, following Hubstyle’s capital increase

* Wojciech Czernecki paid for the shares via a contribution in kind of Sugarfree sp. z o.o. shares (formerly HubStyle sp. z o.o.)

* Duratonic Investment raises its stake in the company to 62.2 percent from 25.93 percent, and also pays for the purchase of Hubstyle’s 8,030,922 shares via a contribution in kind of Sugarfree sp. z o.o. shares

* Wojciech Czernecki, the chairman of Hubstyle’s supervisory board, owns a controlling stake in Duratonic Investment

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
