BRIEF-LEM to make a mandatory tender offer for 5,936,337 Alba Private Equity shares
June 26, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-LEM to make a mandatory tender offer for 5,936,337 Alba Private Equity shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Alba Private Equity SpA :

* LEM SpA meets statutory requirements for a mandatory tender offer for 5,936,337 Alba Private Equity ordinary shares

* Offer is the result of a shareholders’ agreement between LEM SpA, Equilybra Capital Partners SpA, L&B Capital SpA, RoofTop Venture Srl and Paolo Mevio

* As a result of the shareholders’ agreement, Equilybra Capital Partners SpA, L&B Capital SpA, MEP Srl and Paolo Mevio give 4,188,663 Alba Private Equity shares to LEM SpA, corresponding to 41.37 pct of its share capital

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

