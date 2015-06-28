FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Global City Holdings sets buy-back tender offer price to PLN 47.70 per share
June 28, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Global City Holdings sets buy-back tender offer price to PLN 47.70 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Makes clear tender offer is set at 47.70 zlotys, not 41.73, but will be settled at 41.73 after withholding tax of 5.97 per share is deducted)

June 26 (Reuters) - Global City Holdings NV :

* Said on Friday the purchase price for the shares subject to the tender offer is PLN 47.70 per one share subject to the Dutch withholding tax in amount of PLN 5.97 per share

* The settlement price per one share for which the purchase transactions will be carried out is PLN 41.73

* Information about the possibilities with regard to refunds of this Dutch withholding tax is included in section 35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7416 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
