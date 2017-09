June 29 (Reuters) - Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :

* Signed a deal on Monday to acquire a total of 46 apartments in Asunto Oy Vantaan Kaakkoisväylä 4

* Purchase price was 4.15 million euros ($4.65 million)

* Financed the transaction by a directed share issue allocated to Maakunnan Asunnot Oy

* Maakunnan Asunnot Oy subscribed for 369,218 new shares

