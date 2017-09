June 30(Reuters) - Gaz OJSC :

* Said on Monday Managing company Ingosstrakh-Investitsii OJSC has acquired a 12.7 pct stake in the company

* Kazington Limited has decreased its stake in the company to 4.69 pct from 17.46 pct

