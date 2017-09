June 30(Reuters) - Atari SA :

* Reported on Monday a full year 2014/2015 current operating income of 0.2 million euros ($223,860.0) vs 0.9 million euros a year ago

* Full year 2014/2015 net income group share of 1.2 million euros vs a loss of 2.5 million euros a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: