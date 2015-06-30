FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ADLER Real Estate not to pursue convertible bond issue
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ADLER Real Estate not to pursue convertible bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - ADLER Real Estate AG :

* Said on Monday about offering of convertible notes for subscription to its shareholders that was also included in the prospectus

* Said due to impact of situation in Greece on stock markets, ADLER’s management board came to conclusion that it was in best interest of company not to pursue capital markets transaction in current market environment

* Said accordingly, the subscription offer described in the prospectus would not be pursued

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.