BRIEF-Banif announces second exercise period to acquire Banif shares held by the State
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Banif announces second exercise period to acquire Banif shares held by the State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal :

* Announced on Monday the period in which holders of shares at January 25, 2013, may exercise the option to buy Banif shares held by the Portuguese State and the exercise price for that option

* Option price of 0.0127 euro ($0.0142) per share

* Exercise option within the recapitalization plan of the bank - on January 25, 2013, the Portuguese state subscribed to 70,000,000,000 special shares representing the bank's share capital Source text: bit.ly/1LF8Cp6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
