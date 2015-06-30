FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CUBE.ITG announces changes in shareholding structure
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
June 30, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CUBE.ITG announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - CUBE.ITG SA :

* Said on Monday that on June 26 Sebastian Boguslawski sold 250,000 company’s shares and Mizarus Sp. z o.o. bought 250,000 company’s shares at 3 zlotys per share

* Sebastian Boguslawski lowered his stake in company to 4.29 percent from 7.25 percent

* After registration of the company’s capital increase on June 24, Mizarus Sp. z o.o. raised its stake in company to 8.95 percent (754,800 shares) from 0 percent via acquisition of 754,800 the company’s shares at 5 zloty each

* On June 26, Mizarus Sp. z o.o. raised its stake in company to 11.91 percent from 8.95 percent

* Marek Girek, vice chairman of the company’s management boars, holds 100 percent stake in Mizarus Sp. z o.o.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7499 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.