BRIEF-CUBE.ITG announces changes in shareholding structure

June 30 (Reuters) - CUBE.ITG SA :
* Said on Monday that on June 26 Sebastian Boguslawski sold 250,000 company’s shares and Mizarus Sp. z o.o. bought 250,000 company’s shares at 3 zlotys per share
* Sebastian Boguslawski lowered his stake in company to 4.29 percent from 7.25 percent
* After registration of the company’s capital increase on June 24, Mizarus Sp. z o.o. raised its stake in company to 8.95 percent (754,800 shares) from 0 percent via acquisition of 754,800 the company’s shares at 5 zloty each
* On June 26, Mizarus Sp. z o.o. raised its stake in company to 11.91 percent from 8.95 percent
* Marek Girek, vice chairman of the company’s management boars, holds 100 percent stake in Mizarus Sp. z o.o.
