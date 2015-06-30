FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sonae completes 'sale & leasback' operation for 105.9 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 30, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sonae completes 'sale & leasback' operation for 105.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Sonae SGPS SA :

* Said on Monday that Sonae RP concluded, on June 29, the sale & leaseback transaction of 105.9 million euros ($118.3 million) related to 12 food retail assets

* Food retail assets are located in Portugal and have an estimated net book value of 74.8 million euros

* The transactions already completed during Q2-2015 amount to 184.7 million euros and were the result of the sale and leaseback of three properties where Sonae MC operates, together with the above-mentioned transaction

Source text: bit.ly/1CG9otG

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8949 euros Gdynia Newsroom

