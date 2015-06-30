FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Ocado: down on lack of overseas deal news
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 30, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Ocado: down on lack of overseas deal news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Online grocer Ocado down c.6 pct, one of the top faller on FTSE mid-cap index

** Stock, up c.30 pct in the last three months, retreats on lack of news of overseas deal

** Ocado had signed its first third-party deal with Morrisons in 2013 and had said at the time it aimed this year to sign its first technology deal overseas.

** “We’re in discussions with multiple parties and continue to receive inbound interest and some of those discussions are at a very detailed level,” CEO said.

** FTSE 350 General Retailers Index down 0.5 pct.

** Co reported a 11.4 pct rise in H1 core earnings and a slight acceleration in sales growth (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.