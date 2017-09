(Repeats Brief to attach to corrected alerts)

June 30 (Reuters) - Vitec Software Group publ AB :

* Has signed a 250 million Swedish crowns ($30.30 million) revolving credit facility for acquisitions

* Agreement has a term of four years and credit can be called up gradually

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2419 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)