BRIEF-Stratcorp FY headline loss per share 1.77 cents
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Stratcorp FY headline loss per share 1.77 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Stratcorp Ltd

* FY headline and diluted headline loss per share 1.77 cents

* FY revenue 24,485 million rand versus 34,277 million rand year ago

* No dividends were declared or paid to shareholders during year

* Group recorded a net loss of r 8.5 million in 2015 from continuing and discontinuing operations compared to a profit of r 2.7 million in 2014

* Mm patel resigned as a director of company on 29 june 2015

* During next year, efforts will be concentrated on increasing revenue streams in operating subsidiaries with new products and streamlining changes in business models Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
