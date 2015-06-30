CORRECTED-BRIEF-Credit Bank of Moscow places shares for RUB 13.2 bln in IPO

(Corrects pct of shares placed)
June 30 (Reuters) - Credit Bank of Moscow :
* Placed about 19 pct of shares in its IPO on Moscow Exchange and received about 13.2 billion roubles ($237.03 million), according to stock exchange data
* A source familiar with the deal told Reuters that the placement exceeded 13 billion roubles ($233.44 million)
* Initially, the bank planned to sell at least 10 pct of shares from additional issue in the amount of 10.9 billion priced at 3.62 roubles per share
* As a result of the IPO, Credit Bank of Moscow placed about one third of offered shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 55.6900 roubles Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Olga Popova and Zlata Garasyuta, Translated by Gdynia Newsroom