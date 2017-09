July 1 (Reuters) - Orava Residential REIT :

* Signed a deal on Tuesday to acquire a total of 44 apartments in Asunto Oy Lahden Jukolan Aapo and Asunto Oy Lahden Jukolan Tuomas

* Purchase price is 1.5 million euros ($1.70 million)

* Financed half of the transaction by a directed share issue allocated to Suomen Vuokrakodit Oy

* Suomen Vuokrakodit Oy subscribed for 68,446 new shares

